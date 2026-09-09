Woman’s death in ‘hit-&-run’ turns into murder probe: Ahmedabad Police point to ‘honour killing’

THE INVESTIGATION of an fatal “accident” was on Tuesday handed over to Sarkhej police station by the traffic police in Ahmedabad after they found that the death of a 22-year-old woman was likely a murder, allegedly orchestrated by the brother and father of the woman, to “preserve the honour of the family.”
The M Division Traffic Police were initially investigating an “accident” that took place on August 12, wherein a 38-year-old man said that he was driving a two-wheeler and his sister Sofia (22) was riding pillion, heading towards their residence in Sarkhej area of the city around 11 pm. In his complaint, he claimed that another vehicle hit their two-wheeler from behind and then sped away. Sofia suffered grievous head injuries and had been admitted to GMERS Sola Civil Hospital, where she died at 12:05 am on August 13.
However, the traffic police found that no such accident had taken place at the spot as claimed in the complaint.
A statement issued by the M Division Traffic Police said, “We found that the deceased’s brother (38) and father (56) earlier reprimanded Sofia over a video of her purportedly interacting with a youth a few months ago.”
It added, “… they later conspired together, got a metal hammer from their godown, drove her to an area near Gheljipura village. There, one of the suspects (brother) hit her on the head with the hammer, causing her death. He then gave a false complaint about an “accident” to mislead the police.”
Asked about the clues that led them to believe it was a case of honour killing, Inspector U B Dhakhada told The Indian Express, “They (the two suspects) chose the “accident” spot they mentioned in the initial complaint believing that there were no CCTVs in the vicinity. However, there was a roadside camera. The footage revealed that there was no accident at 11 pm on August 12.”
Inspector Dhakhada added, “The postmortem report also says that the woman died due to brain haemorrhage caused by injury.”
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Inspector L L Chavda of Sarkhej police said, “The two suspects have been detained. We will try to recover the murder weapon.” An FIR in connection with the murder case was yet to be filed till late evening on Tuesday.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
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Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat.
Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border.
Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More