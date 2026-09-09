Woman’s death in ‘hit-&-run’ turns into murder probe: Ahmedabad Police point to ‘honour killing’

THE INVESTIGATION of an fatal “accident” was on Tuesday handed over to Sarkhej police station by the traffic police in Ahmedabad after they found that the death of a 22-year-old woman was likely a murder, allegedly orchestrated by the brother and father of the woman, to “preserve the honour of the family.”

The M Division Traffic Police were initially investigating an “accident” that took place on August 12, wherein a 38-year-old man said that he was driving a two-wheeler and his sister Sofia (22) was riding pillion, heading towards their residence in Sarkhej area of the city around 11 pm. In his complaint, he claimed that another vehicle hit their two-wheeler from behind and then sped away. Sofia suffered grievous head injuries and had been admitted to GMERS Sola Civil Hospital, where she died at 12:05 am on August 13.