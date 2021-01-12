Gujarat: Woman stalked, defamed after applying for free scheme online, case lodged

Police have booked a case against an unknown person under Indian Penal Code sections 354D for stalking and 500 for defamation and the Information Technology (Amendment) Act at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime police station.

The Cyber Crime Cell has booked a person for allegedly stalking and defaming a 19-year-old woman on social media platforms with a fake scheme of free promotional innerwear.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Ahmedabad, received a promotional text message on her phone on December 3 last year, which assured “free innerwear” as gifts to customers. The victim told police that she submitted her name and address and other details to the phone number to avail the scheme.

On December 17, the woman claimed to have received another message where she was asked to send her picture on a WhatsApp number. According to police, the accused allegedly started misbehaving with the victim after she submitted her photograph.

In her police complaint, the woman stated: “After I sent my picture on the WhatsApp number, the unknown person texted me again saying that he wanted me to send nude pictures to avail the free scheme. When I replied with a no, he started sending abusive texts to me on WhatsApp and also threatened to upload my morphed pictures on the internet.”

