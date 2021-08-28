Woman recovers after 119 days of Covid treatment in Vadodara hospital

A 38-year-old woman from Garudeshwar taluka of Narmada district has recovered from Covid-19 after 119 days of treatment at Vadodara’s SSG hospital – the longest period of longest hospitalisation and recovery for a Covid-19 patient in the state.

Pushpa Tadvi spent 77 days on a ventilator during her hospital stay from April 30 to August 26 this year. Following her recovery, Tadvi wrote a heartfelt note thanking the doctors and staff of SSG hospital, before seeking a discharge on Thursday evening.

A resident of Gabhana village, Tadvi was admitted to the Samras wing of SSG hospital — the extension created to meet the requirements of free beds during the Covid19 surge — with 85 per cent lung damage as per her report on April 30.

Although she tested negative for Covid-19 in May, she continued to be in a critical state, battling co-morbidities such as diabetes and obesity, a statement from the SSG hospital said.

Tadvi was shifted to the main ward of the SSG hospital on June 11, when the Samaras extension facility was closed due to the declining number of Covid19 patients.

Under the treatment of Dr. Jayant Chauhan and his team of doctors including Dr. Pinkesh Rathwa, Dr. Priyanka Patel, Dr. Aslam Chauhan, and the nursing and support staff.

Ahead of her discharge on Thursday evening, Tadvi said in a letter to the SSG hospital, “I would first like to thank God and then the doctors and healthcare staff like His angels on earth, who continued to care for me and build my confidence that I would recover one day. It is through their tender care and support that I have been able to summon my inner strength to battle this virus, although it has been a long fight …”

The administrative nodal officer of SSG Covid19 department, Dr. Osman Belim said that Tadvi’s is a record case of the longest medical treatment in government hospitals of Gujarat. “She had to be administered heavy antibiotics and injections to revive her damaged lungs and to make them functional again. The challenge was also to ensure that her blood pressure is low, and to be able to prevent fibrosis of the lungs.”