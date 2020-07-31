Woman on way to board flight to US flees after testing positive for Covid-19, caught at airport

The remaining passengers were allowed to board the flight to the US (Representational) The remaining passengers were allowed to board the flight to the US (Representational)

A 48-year-old woman, who was heading to the airport to board a flight to travel to the US on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 at one of the Ahmedabad border checkpoints where antigen testing was done, defied the protocol of immediate isolation and fled to the airport from where she was taken to the Civil Hospital. Other passengers accompanying her were allowed to fly.

According to police, a sports utility vehicle carrying four passengers and passing along the expressway highway was stopped near the SP Ring Road-Himmatnagar exit for standard antigen testing at around 4 pm, as per protocol for passengers entering Ahmedabad. The woman in the vehicle tested positive, while her co-passengers tested negative. Of the 3,500 travellers tested on Thursday, she was the only one to test positive.

Assistant municipal commissioner of east zone at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Tejas Bhandari said, “When she was told about her result, she hoodwinked the medical team there and fled. We coordinated with the airport and hospital administration. With our timely intervention, we ensured that the public health wasn’t put at risk as she was going to board a flight… her health was also at risk.” Bhandari contacted the terminal manager Navin Yadav who issued a look out alert for the woman.

She was whisked away by the emergency ambulance service at the airport and admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Bhandari added that there is no system of checking for Aarogya Setu at the testing checkpoints yet.

According to KC Rathva, incharge officer of Airport police station, his team was also put on alert after health officials informed that a Covid-positive passenger was on her way to the airport.

“The airport staff and health authorities coordinated with each other as soon as the Tavera car left the toll plaza on SP ring road. Police were part of the exercise as airport staff intercepted the car and isolated the patient in an 108 ambulance,” Rathva said.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) staffer posted at SVPI airport said, “The woman was stopped at the main entrance of the international terminal by a team led by terminal manager Yadav. The remaining passengers were allowed to board the flight to the US.”

Chief district health officer of Sabarkantha, Rajesh Patel, said they have not received any information on the same. “It may take up to a day to relay information,” he said.

