Woman moves HC seeking ‘no religion, no caste’ certificate

A 36-year old woman from Surat has moved Gujarat High Court with a petition seeking the court’s directions to the state government, Surat district collector and secretary of Chorwad Nagar Panchayat in Junagadh to issue her a ‘No Religion, No Caste’ certificate.

Stating that the petitioner Kajal Manjula originally belongs to Rajgor Brahmin community, the petition filed on March 30, alleges that she has had to face “so many troubles in her life due to discriminatory caste system”.

An orphan and single woman, , the petitioner has submitted that she does not want to mention her sub-caste, caste , religion anywhere in the future and says that she wants to “create some revolutionary ideas not for herself but also for the other people of our nation by giving the example for ‘No Religion, No Caste’.”