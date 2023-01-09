Woman, lover and her friend detained over husband’s murder in Gujarat

Police have detained a woman, her lover and her friend over the murder of her husband after his body was found in a well in a farm in the Kathwada area in Nikol in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district.

According to an FIR registered at the Nikol police station, 10 days ago when he was on a trip to Rajasthan, Mahesh alias Mayur Lakkad (28) told his father that his wife, Miral Lakkad (25), was having an affair with Anas Mansuri alias Lalo Baubhai (21). His wife, her lover and their mutual friend Khushi then allegedly threatened to kill Mayur if told anyone about the affair.

Mayur was supposed to reach his father’s village at Virdi in Amreli with his two sons on January 5. However, as Mayur did not come and his phone was not reachable, his father called Miral. But the call was picked up by Khushi, who told him that Mayur had been called by Mansuri and that the children were with Miral.

However, Mayur’s father sent three of his relatives to the house of his son’s in-laws, where they found Miral, her father and Mansuri. They told the visitors that Mayur had gone somewhere in the night and that they were also searching for him. On January 6, Mayur’s father went to his home in Krishnanagar and found his son’s children crying.

However, after his father lodged a man-missing complaint, the three accused admitted to the murder, according to police.

After Mayur’s body was found, a case was registered at the Nikol police station. Mansuri allegedly murdered Mayur with a sharp object, slashed his throat multiple times and dumped his body in a farm well in the Kathwada area.

The three have been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and under a section of the Gujarat Police Act.

Investigating officer K D Jat told The Indian Express that Mansuri took Mayur away to talk about his affair with Miral when he was about to leave for his father’s village.

Khushi and Mansuri have been friends for the past four years, and Miral and Khushi for the past one year. It was through Khushi that Mansuri and Miral became friends and they first met two months ago, according to Jat. “All the three knew each other through Instagram,” he said.

“We have detained them. The three will be arrested this (Monday) evening after they test negative for Covid-19,” said Jat.