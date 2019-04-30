Surat: Woman loses leg in phone snatching on train, youth held

Surat Railway Police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old youth, after a woman from whom he snatched a mobile phone on a moving train lost her leg as she fell and came under the wheels of the carriage. The crime took place on Saturday.

The accused, Zuber Shaikh, was arrested a year ago too for snatching a mobile phone from a passenger of a moving train.

The railway police said that on Saturday a 19-year-old woman from Jalalpore area in Navsari was on the Valsad-Surat MEMU train from Navsari on Saturday evening, accompanied by her uncle, and was seated on the steps of the door of the train when the incident happened. After the train crossed Koily creek near Udhna Railway station, the train slowed down. The woman was busy checking her mobile phone when suddenly somebody slapped her on the face.

As she was still reeling from the shock, she saw a young man running alongside the moving train. He then snatched her phone. She lost balance and fell down and her left leg came under the wheels of the train. Her uncle immediately pulled the chain and stopped the train. The woman was lying unconscious on the tracks with her leg severely injured.

She was immediately rushed to New Civil hospital in an ambulance, and her father was informed. Sources said that doctors could not save her leg and amputated it up to the knee.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Surat, on being intimated, went to the hospital and took the statement of the woman after she regained consciousness. A complaint was lodged initially against unknown persons.

On investigating, the GRP found that a 21-year-old named Zuber Shaikh, a resident of Krantinagar in Limbayat was the one who slapped the woman and snatched her phone. They arrested him on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Surat Government Railway Police Inspector K M Chaudhary said, “He confessed to us that it was he who slapped the woman and snatched her mobile phone. We have come to know that he had been arrested by Surat Railway police around one year ago in another incident of mobile snatching on a moving train.”

Such incidents have commonly been reported between Surat and Udhna railway stations. Youths residing in the slums near the railway tracks routinely pelt stones at the trains and snatch mobile phones from passengers seated on the steps of train doors. Three youths had also been arrested in separate incidents from Krantinagar area in Limbayat for their alleged involvement in such incidents earlier.

The Surat Government Railway Police (GRP) department also recorded one case last year in which a passenger died.