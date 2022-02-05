Woman arrested for ‘bludgeoning to death’ grandson in Ahmedabad

A 62-year-old woman was arrested in Sabarkantha February 2 for allegedly bludgeoning her one-and-a-half-year-old grandson to death.

According to police, Chandrikaben Thakor, a resident of Khedbrahma village was arrested on charges of killing her grandson Shailesh Thakor by beating him with a blunt weapon

According to police, the incident occurred on January 23 night when the accused woman was with her two grandsons Rutvik (4) and Shailesh, while their parents were away.

Police said that the woman was only recently nabbed after one of the grandsons told his father about the murder.

Mukesh Thakor (30), father of Rutvik and Shailesh, submitted a complaint to the police on Wednesday stating, “I was away at Udaipur in Rajasthan working as a daily wage labourer and my wife Vina Thakor had gone to her parents home in Vagheshwari village for past three months. My mother Chandrikaben was entrusted with taking care of our grandsons. On January 24 morning, I was informed by my sister that my son Shailesh has died and Rutvick has received injuries.”

“When I arrived home, I was told by my mother that she had last seen the grandkids playing outside the house and around 8:30 pm, they were found in an injured state,” he added.

“My mother then left for her second husband’s home in nearby village. It was then that my neighbours informed me that they had heard my kids crying because of physical punishment given by my mother. When I asked my elder son Rutvick he told me that grandmother had hit him and killed Shailesh,” Mukesh Thakor further alleged in the complaint.

Police Sub Inspector PP Jani of Khedbrahma police station told The Indian Express, “The accused was not happy with the task of keeping care of her grandkids in their parents’ absence. She had also picked fights with neighbours and assaulted grandkids in the past as well. We have arrested her and she has been sent to judicial custody.”