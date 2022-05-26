scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Gujarat: Woman kills 9-month-old daughter, dies by suicide

According to police, Bhavuben was married to Rajesh recently and the couple along with their daughter lived in a joint family at their village. Police said that Tuesday evening, Bhavuben allegedly killed her child Niharika by tightening a noose around her neck.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 26, 2022 4:51:02 am
Police said that the postmortem of the two bodies were conducted on Wednesday and an FIR for murder was filed against Bhavuben at Thangadh Police Station in Surendranagar.

A woman allegedly killed her nine-month-old daughter and later died by suicide at her residence in a village in Surendranagar Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Navagam village in Surendranagar on Tuesday evening when Bhavuben Dabhi (22) allegedly killed her daughter Niharika and then died by suicide.

According to police, Bhavuben was married to Rajesh recently and the couple along with their daughter lived in a joint family at their village. Police said that Tuesday evening, Bhavuben allegedly killed her child Niharika by tightening a noose around her neck.

Minutes later, the in-laws of Bhavuben noticed the unconscious child and rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. According to police, Bhavuben was left alone in the house while her family members went to the hospital and she allegedly took the extreme step by hanging herself in her bedroom.

Police said that the postmortem of the two bodies were conducted on Wednesday and an FIR for murder was filed against Bhavuben at Thangadh Police Station in Surendranagar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Surendranagar Superintendent of Police Hareshkumar Dudhat said, “Investigation has revealed that the accused woman had wanted to live separately with her husband and child from the in-laws and many times, she had picked up a fight over this…”

