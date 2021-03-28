Ahmedabad: Woman killed in ‘hit-and-run bid’, Surat bakery owner held

THE OWNER of the well-known Atul Bakery in Surat, Atul Vekariya, was arrested after a luxury vehicle driven by him allegedly hit a moped, killing a 29-year-old woman, in Umra area on Friday night, police said. Vekarya allegedly tried to flee after the incident and was handed over to the police by local residents, sources said.

According to a police complaint by the woman’s brother Niraj Chaudhary, a resident of Vesu, filed at the Umra police station, the incident occurred when he and his sister Urvashi Chaudhary (29), a clerk with Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU), left home to drink coffee on Friday evening. Around 8:30 pm, Niraj parked his moped along the road and went to a nearby tea/coffee stall. Urvashi remained seated on the moped.

As per the complaint, a black colour Ford Endeavour car, driven at high speed, hit the moped, resulting in serious injuries to Urvashi. Niraj took her to the nearby Maitri hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, people stopped the car driver, who allegedly tried to flee, and informed the police. A team of Umra police reached the spot and took the car driver to the police station. He identified himself as Atul Vekariya, owner of Atul Bakery, police said.

Niraj, a junior clerk with VNSGU, informed his parents about the incident. A police team also reached the hospital and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

On the basis of Niraj’s complaint, police booked Atul Vekariya under section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) and other under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act.

Niraj Chaudhary said, “Urvashi was my only sister and we all stay together in a rented house in Vesu. Urvashi was close to me and we used to go to work regularly on my moped in the past two years. I know about the accused (Atul Vekariya), his political links and his influence. I want death penalty for the accused.”

Sub inspector L M Chaudhary said, “We checked the CCTV footage and found that the car was driven by Atul Vekariya. We also carried out a medical examination of the accused on Friday night at New Civil hospital and a report is awaited. If the report indicates that the accused was inebriated at the time of the incident, we will add the relevant sections in the police complaint. The accused has also undergone a Covid test. A probe is on.”

Umra police had registered police complaints under IPC sections 279, 337, 338, 304(a) and MV act sections 177 and 184.

Atul Bakery has around 85 outlets in Gujarat, apart from a few more in Mumbai and other parts of the country, sources said.