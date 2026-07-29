Woman killed in Ahmedabad house collapse; son rescued

Debris of a two-storeyed structure near Kalupur in Ahmedabad that collapsed on Tuesday. (ANI)

A 55-YEAR-OLD woman was killed after a dilapidated house collapsed in the eastern part of Ahmedabad city in the early hours of Tuesday.

Parveenbanu Yakub Mansuri was trapped under the rubble while her son Altaf Yakub Mansuri (30) was rescued by firefighters and taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment, firefighters said.

The incident took place at Mansuri Mohalla near Kalupur. When the control room received the call around 12:05 am, vehicles from four stations, Panchkuwa, Shahpur, Maninagar, and Naroda, were dispatched by the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services.

The collapsed structure was a two-storeyed house in dilapidated condition further weakened by the heavy rainfall Ahmedabad witnessed last week.