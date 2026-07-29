Woman killed in Ahmedabad house collapse; son rescued

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A 55-YEAR-OLD woman was killed after a dilapidated house collapsed in the eastern part of Ahmedabad city in the early hours of Tuesday.
Parveenbanu Yakub Mansuri was trapped under the rubble while her son Altaf Yakub Mansuri (30) was rescued by firefighters and taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment, firefighters said.
The incident took place at Mansuri Mohalla near Kalupur. When the control room received the call around 12:05 am, vehicles from four stations, Panchkuwa, Shahpur, Maninagar, and Naroda, were dispatched by the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services.
The collapsed structure was a two-storeyed house in dilapidated condition further weakened by the heavy rainfall Ahmedabad witnessed last week.
Firefighters worked for nearly four hours, till 4 am on Tuesday, to retrieve the woman’s body from under the rubble.
Firefighters said that other houses in the vicinity of the collapsed structure were also in dangerous condition, leading to the rescuers not being able to extensively use heavy machinery next to them to clear the rubble.
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