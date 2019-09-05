Woman held in captivity for 2 days, raped multiple times; three booked

Police have booked three persons for allegedly abducting an 18-year-old woman from a village in Banaskantha and holding her in captivity for two days, during which time one of them raped her multiple times.

The man accused of rape is alleged to have stalked the woman and pestered her to marry him in the past five months.

On September 1, a first information report was lodged at Vav Police station in Banaskantha based on a complaint by the woman.

Three persons – Bharat Chauhan and Gopal Chauhan, siblings and native of a village in Banaskantha and one Amar Singh, a native of another village in Banaskantha, were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376, 366 and 506 for rape, abduction and criminal intimidation, respectively.

The complainant is an 18-year-old resident of another village under Vav Taluka of Banaskantha, where she stays with her parents and younger brother. According to the police, Bharat allegedly raped the woman after he and his elder brother Gopal abducted her and took her to Amar’s house.

“On the night of August 13 around 1 am, I had gone to the back of my house to attend nature’s call when two men appeared and asked me to come with them,” the woman said in her complaint.

“Among the two, Bharat forcibly held my hand and said he wants to marry me as he was in love. When I declined, he pulled me towards a motorcycle which was being ridden by his elder brother Gopal. The duo then took me to a house of their distant cousin Amar Singh where we reached around 6 am. They kept me in captivity for two days where Bharat forced himself on me multiple times. When I rejected his sexual advances, he hit me. On the third day, August 15, Bharat dropped me home and threatened that he would shoot me with his revolver. I narrated this incident to my parents as I was scared,” the woman said in her complaint.

The complainant said that Bharat had begun stalking her five months ago. “I had gone to the marriage ceremony of my cousin in a nearby village in May when Bharat approached me and asked for my phone number. When I refused, he said he wanted to marry me. Later, he also called on the phone number of my mother, trying to convince her,” the complaint said.

The police have not made any arrests in the case so far.

“We conducted a medical test on the victim as soon as the complaint was registered,” a police officer at Vav Police station said.

“The accused will be questioned regarding their activities on the days mentioned by the victim in her complaint. Soon, arrests will be made.”