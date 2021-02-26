Woman held for ‘posting girl’s picture with price tag’ on social media

"Upon technical surveillance, we found that the accused was living in a residential society in Gota and she was held by a team on Friday," said a police officer at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly defaming a minor girl on social media by uploading her picture with a “price tag” written over it.

According to police, the accused Radha Singh (32), a resident of Gota in Ahmedabad and native of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, was held by a team of Cyber Crime Cell of Ahmedabad police on Friday after a complainant approached them.

“According to the complainant, the accused had posted a picture of the complainant’s minor daughter on Facebook story and listed her phone number and wrote text message ‘Rs 2,500’ over the pic thereby demeaning the minor girl. The accused had also sent lewd messages to the complainant on WhatsApp and police were given the evidence by the complainant. Upon technical surveillance, we found that the accused was living in a residential society in Gota and she was held by a team on Friday,” said a police officer at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

“Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that earlier she used to live in Delhi and four years ago, she moved to Ahmedabad. Initially, the accused stayed in a paying guest facility and came in touch with the victim’s father which developed into a friendship. Of late, the accused had a tiff with the minor’s father and in revenge, she posted the picture of her on social media,” the police officer added.

The accused has been booked under sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology (Amendement) Act.