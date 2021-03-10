Woman held for ‘bike stunt’

Umra police had registered a case under IPC section 279, 188, 269 and epidemic disease act section 3. The police arrested the woman on Tuesday.

The Surat police have arrested a 20-year-old woman who does “stunts on sports bikes” for allegedly endangering life of other people in danger.

A video of a woman doing stunts on a sports bike in Piplod area had gone viral on social media recently, sources said. The Surat police had, on the bases multiple such videos, registered a complaint. In the video, the rider was seen driving the sports bike raising both hands in the air and she did not use a helmet or mask.

The Surat city Umra police started probe and identified the owner of the bike as Mohammed Bilal Ghanchi, a resident of Sagbara village in Narmada district. During interrogation, Bilal told the Surat police that he had given his bike to the woman.

Umra police had registered a case under IPC section 279, 188, 269 and epidemic disease act section 3. The police arrested the woman on Tuesday.

Umra police station police inspector K B Zala said, “A probe is on.”