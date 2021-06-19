Gujarat: Woman held for ‘abetting’ suicide of businessman

According to police, after the body of Patel was found from the canal, his family had produced a note purportedly written by Patel in which he had blamed Rinku for bringing disrepute to his parents and for him taking the extreme step.

Days after a 28-year-old Gandhinagar-based businessman allegedly ended his life by jumping into a canal, police June 17 arrested a woman, believed to be his former fiancée, for allegedly abetting the suicide.

According to police, Rinku alias Reena Malani, a resident of Gandhinagar, was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Vipul Patel, a resident of new vavol in Gandhinagar. Patel’s body was found from Narmada canal near Zundal bridge in Adalaj in June 7 evening. Vipul ran a wholesale vegetable business in Vavol of Gandhinagar.

According to police, after the body of Patel was found from the canal, his family had produced a note purportedly written by Patel in which he had blamed Rinku for bringing disrepute to his parents and for him taking the extreme step. Patel had also allegedly mentioned in the note that he had given some family gold worth Rs 3 lakh to Rinku, said the police.

More than a week after his body was found, police arrested Rinku under IPC 306 for abetment to suicide at sector 7 police station.

According to police, the accused was engaged with Patel however after few months, the duo had separated.