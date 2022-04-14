Woman held at SVPI airport with heroin worth Rs 42 cr

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended a female passenger from Zimbabwe at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad on Tuesday allegedly in possession of 5.968 kilograms of heroin drugs worth Rs 42 crores.

According to DRI officials, the accused passenger was apprehended at the airport premises in Ahmedabad after she arrived from Abu Dhabi.

“DRI detained the passenger and searched her personal baggage. During the examination of that bag, four plastic bags filled with brown powder substance were found,” read a statement from the DRI Ahmedabad

“Forensic Science Laboratory officers carried out a test revealing it to be heroin. The accused had admitted her involvement in drug trafficking and was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress,” read a statement from the DRI Ahmedabad,” it added.