Woman found ‘murdered’ in Ahmedabad Old City area, probe begins

Police have launched an investigation after unknown persons allegedly murdered a 39-year-old woman staffer of GCS Medical College and Hospital at her residence in Shaher Kotda area of Old City Ahmedabad.

Police said Hasumati Solanki was found dead in her house on Tuesday night with head injuries and burns on her body from a chemical/acid attack. Solanki was working as a staff at GCS Hospital and has been staying alone in a government colony after being separated from her husband Yashwant Solanki six years ago. “A neigbour alerted us after a stench emanated from the house. The woman was attacked on her head with a sharp weapon and there were burns on her face, neck, as well as private parts from a chemical or acid attack. We lodged a murder case against unknown persons,” said a police officer.