Woman found dead at home in Ahmedabad

No suicide note was recovered from the house, police said. (Representational)

A 47-year-old woman, the wife of a senior manager at Bank of India (BOI) in Ahmedabad, was found dead at her residence in Vastrapur area of the city Tuesday.

According to police, Manisha Panchariya was found hanging at her house in Casa Vyoma Apartments near Alpha one mall in Vastrapur around 1:45 pm on Tuesday. Manisha’s husband is Rakesh Panchariya, senior manager at Bank of India, main branch near Ellis Bridge. The couple have a 17-year-old daughter. No suicide note was recovered from the house, police said.

“We filed a case of accidental death. The husband told us that on Tuesday, he had left for work and around 1:45 pm, his daughter called him and told him about the incident. Manisha had gone to the puja room around 10:15 am and told her daughter that she will be doing prayers for at least two hours and locked herself in,” said a police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd