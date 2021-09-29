Woman dies in Bharuch wall collapse as another cyclone brews off Gujarat coast

A woman died after a wall collapsed in Bharuch that received 112 millimetres of rainfall on Wednesday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a wet spell and squally weather with wind speed reaching 70 kmph along and off Gujarat coast till October 1.

According to the IMD, another cyclone — Shaheen — was likely to develop in the North Arabian Sea by Thursday morning from the intensification of the remnants of cyclone Gulab.

Police said the woman, Radhaben Vasava, a resident of Kasad village in Bharuch taluka, was sleeping in her house when a wall collapsed on her, killing her on the spot.

The remnant of cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ lay as a well-marked low pressure area (WML) over south Gujarat region and adjoining Gulf of Khambhat on Wednesday morning, IMD stated in its bulletin Wednesday evening.

“In association with WML over South Gujarat region and adjoining area, Gujarat is likely to experience an active wet spell during the next three days,” IMD regional director at Ahmedabad Manorama Mohanty said.

The WML is likely to intensify into a depression over northeast Arabian Sea by Thursday morning and then into cyclonic storm by Friday, sea will be very rough along and off entire Gujarat coast and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea, the IMD stated. Thereafter it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Pakistan – Makran coasts, moving away from the Indian coast.

The storm will then be identified as Cyclone Shaheen, a name proposed by Qatar. North Konkan, Gujarat, Kutch and Saurashtra remain on red alert for extremely heavy rain till Thursday. Due to this change in weather conditions, the maximum temperature across major centres dropped considerably by around nine degrees on Wednesday.

Amreli recorded a maximum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees lower than normal, while Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Rajkot recorded 27.3, 26.5 and 27.4 degrees Celsius respectively, eight degrees lower than normal temperature. Ahmedabad and Surat recorded 29 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, seven degreeslower than normal.

A Local Cautionary III (LC III) signal has been hoisted at all ports of North and South Gujarat coast for September 30 and October 1 while fishermen as well as mariners have been advised against venturing into the sea. Tourism and recreational activities along and off Gujarat coast also may be suspended on September 30 and October 1.

Surat district collector Aayush Oak issued a notification stating, “People are not allowed to visit tourist destinations such as Dumas beach, Suvali beach and coastal areas in Olpad taluka.”

Indian Coast Guard ships issued warnings on sea to fishing boats advising them to return to harbour. Messages were also relayed through shore based radar stations. ICG DHQs at Porbandar and Okha and all CG stations in Gujarat are on high alert and ICG ships were shepherding the fishing boats to safety,

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel consulted Porbandar and Junagadh district authorities to review the condition of people in low lying areas, shelter in case of relocation as well as food arrangements. The CM also instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for the safe return of the fishermen who had gone in the sea

At present, 18 teams of NDRF have been deployed in six districts of Saurashtra and two teams have been kept on standby, the Chief Minister said. The CM was apprised of the readiness and vigilance of the district bodies and state government departments to prevent any major damage or loss of life due to heavy rain and strong winds, especially in Porbandar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Amreli and Bharuch.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Urban Development Mukesh Puri, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue Kamal Dayani as well as Roads and Buildings Secretary Sandeep Vasava and other senior officials of departments of fisheries, relief department, home department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the meeting.

On Wednesday, out of total 251 talukas, 159 recorded rainfall, even as districts of Amreli, Bharuch, Junagadh and Bhavnagar recorded very heavy rainfall. Talukas of Jafrabad, Bharuch, Rajula, Jesarand Visavadar inthese districts recorded rainfall above 100 mm till evening.

Heavy rainfall inundated many areas in Bharuch town and damaged roads on Wednesday, making commuting in several low lying areas difficult even as shopkeepers were forced to keep their shops closed. Bharuch district has reported this season’s highest rainfall, so far.

As per the disaster management department, Valsad district received 8.03 inches of rain in 24 hours till 6 pm Wednesday, followed by Umargam 3.93 inches, Kaprada 8.08 inches, Dharampur 3.58 inches, Pardi 5.19 inches and Vapi 9.76 inches.

The water level in Madhuban dam reached 78.80 metres on Wednesday with an inflow of 55,520 cusecs, while the outflow was 33,528 cusecs. All six gates of the dam have been opened upto one feet, releasing water.

The rainfall measured in the past 24 hours in Navsari district are Khergam 4.5 inches, Gandevi 3.38 inches, Chikhli 2.67 inches, Jalalpore 2.92 inches, Navsari 3 inches, and Vansda 2.16 inches. Surat, Tapi and Dangs district received moderate rainfall.

The water level at Ukai dam on Wednesday evening was 341.65 feet, with an inflow of 2.76 lakh cusecs. All 13 gates were opened upto 7 feet to release water.

Karjan dam executive engineer MS Patel said that due to heavy rainfall in Sagbara and Dediyapada talukas upstream near Jitgarh village in Narmada district, the reservoir water level was at 115.30 metres Wednesday. Approximately 1.61 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged by opening nine gates by three metres, while the inflow was 1.54 lakh cusecs.

(With inputs from Anjali Marar in Pune)