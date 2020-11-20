Woman dies day after ‘consuming acid due to fear of contracting Covid

A 29-year-old woman died a day after she consumed acid and poured it all over her body allegedly due to fear of contracting Covid-19.(Representational Image)

A 29-year-old woman died a day after she consumed acid and poured it all over her body allegedly due to fear of contracting Covid-19, police said. According to police, Nayna Ben Patel, a resident of Mahavirnagar in Krishnanagar of Ahmedabad, allegedly consumed acid at her residence around 8 pm on November 17.

“She consumed acid and poured the remaining acid on her body, after which she was rushed to Civil Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries on Wednesday night. Her husband Sidhraj Patel has told us that after Diwali, the victim developed fever and cough but did not undergo Covid test. He said that she took the extreme step due to fear of contracting Covid,” said a statement issued by the Ahmedabad Police on Thursday evening.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Krishnanagar police station and further investigation is going on, it added.

