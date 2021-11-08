Woman ‘dies by suicide’ on company premises in Vadodara

A 65-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Sunday on the premises of a company in Makarpura GIDC area of Vadodara, where she had been living as a caretaker, police said.

According to police, the woman, originally from Dahod district, was alone in the company, Sainath Electroplasters, on Sunday when she immolated herself. The CCTV footage showed the woman running a distance of about 15 metres, after being engulfed by flames, police said.

Sub-inspector PS Shelana of Manjalpur police station said, “We have confirmed that the woman died by self-immolation. She was aged around 65 years and did not have a family to look after her. The owner of the company told us that her sons live in Dahod, while she had been living alone on the premises for one-and-a-half years. The owners were providing her with food and clothing…”

The officer added, “There was no electric switch or wire in the place where she was found dead. Her handcart was also charred along with some other plastic items belonging to the company. The fire officials have confirmed that it was a fire that was possibly started knowingly, with the intention of self-immolation…”

The Manjalpur police station registered a case of accidental death and handed over the mortal remains of the woman to her sons, after an autopsy at SSG Hospital.