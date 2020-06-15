Woman, two daughters thrashed on suspicion of being a witch, seven booked

The woman was accused for the death of the cattles. (Representational) The woman was accused for the death of the cattles. (Representational)

A 42-year-old woman and her two daughters aged 12 and 17 were allegedly thrashed and assaulted by their distant relatives who accused her of being a witch, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Dabhva village in Dahod’s Sagtala taluka late on Sunday night. Seven persons from the same village were named in the FIR filed by the victim’s mother-in-law on Monday afternoon.

According to the complaint filed at the Sagtala police station, Kanaben Bariya and her daughters were at her farm when the accused armed with sticks and axes attacked her. The armed men accused her of being a witch and causing troubles in their families, the complaint stated. As they continued to thrash her, her daughters tried to intervene and were assaulted as well.

The men kept reiterating that it was because of Kanaben that the members of their families have been falling sick and their cattles have been dying, the complaint added.

The victim’s mother-in-law, who saw the alleged assault, then rushed to inform her son and raised an alarm. As other villagers approached, the accused allegedly fled the spot and threatened Kanaben to put an end to her witchcraft or they would kill her and her daughters. All the three were immediately rushed to the nearest health centre from where they were referred to the Godhra civil hospital for further treatment. Their condition is stable now, the police said.

“The families also had some old issues pertaining to a piece of land in the village. We are also investigating in that direction. So far no one has been arrested, investigations are underway,” investigating officer Amar Puwar said.

Based on the complaint filed, all the seven have been booked under IPC sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

