Woman, daughter found dead in Tapi river

Surat: A 25-year-old woman and and her minor daughter were found dead in Tapi river Sunday with Rander police lodging a complaint of accidental death.

According to police, the woman identified as Dipali Sagar Devey (25), a resident of Dindoli area in Surat and a native of Buldana district in Maharashtra, left home on May 6 afternoon with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Krisha, without informing her husband Sagar Devey.

When the mother and daughter failed to return till evening, Sagar who is an electrician, called up his father-in-law Suresh Hinge, a resident of Nandura taluka in Buldana, and informed him. By night, he filed a missing complaint with Dindoli police.

On Monday evening, local residents informed police about the bodies of a woman and child tied with a dupatta, afloat the Tapi river near Dayalji garden.

The bodies were retrieved and sent them to the New Civil Hospital for postmortem. On Monday, Sagar and Dipali’s father Suresh Hinge contacted Rander police and identified the bodies.

Inspector PL Chaudhary of Rander police station said, “We have taken statements of Dipali’s husband and her father. Apparently a few days ago, she wanted to go to her parents’ house in Maharashtra, to which Sagar objected. She stopped talking to Sagar after the incident and it might be the reason behind her taking the extreme step. Further investigation is on.” ENS