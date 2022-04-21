Woman critical after ex-husband stabs her in Ahmedabad

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times allegedly by her former husband at a busy marketplace in Jodhpurgam area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday night, police said. Police said they have booked Aakash Thakor, the woman’s former husband, who is on the run and added that the condition of the woman is critical.

According to police, the victim was identified as Dimple Thakor, a resident of Jivraj area in Ahmedabad, who worked as a receptionist at a shop in Satellite.

Police said that Thakor was stalked and then attacked by Aakash Thakor who stabbed her multiple times at a busy road stretch near Yash Tower around 9 pm on

Tuesday. Dimple had married Aakash in January 2022 and they divorced in the same year.

“On Tuesday, my daughter left for job around 9 am and she did not arrive home by evening. Around 9 pm, she gave me a call stating that her former husband Aakash has stabbed her in the stomach and neck right now and that she is lying on the road. A few people then took her to civil hospital in Sola. Akash was mistreating Dimple after marriage and that is why she had taken divorce from him,” said Bharat Thakor, father of the victim woman, in his complaint.