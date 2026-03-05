Woman constable dies by suicide in Vadodara: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 27-year-old woman constable attached to the Kapurai police station in Vadodara died allegedly by suicide on Wednesday at her Ajwa Road residence, days after she cleared the physical tests for the ongoing recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI).
Identified as Priyanka Prajapati, the deceased hailed from Banaskantha. The incident came to light on Wednesday night when a friend of the deceased had gone to her apartment to hand over notes for the upcoming written examination for the PSI recruitment as Prajapati had already cleared the physical tests. When Prajapati did not respond to the knocks on her door, her colleagues broke open the door and found her hanging from a fan.
Officials of Bapod police station sent Prajapati’s body for post mortem. Police Inspector M K Gurjar said, “Prajapati had been attached to Kapurai police station for the last two years and lived alone in her apartment. She had been on study leave for the last 10 days to prepare for the PSI written exam.”
Prajapati’s body was handed over to her family and her colleagues paid tribute outside the post-mortem department of SSG hospital. Police officials said that a probe has been initiated into the incident as Prajapati did not leave behind a suicide note.
