Woman constable dies by suicide in Vadodara: Police

A 27-year-old woman constable attached to the Kapurai police station in Vadodara died allegedly by suicide on Wednesday at her Ajwa Road residence, days after she cleared the physical tests for the ongoing recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI).

Identified as Priyanka Prajapati, the deceased hailed from Banaskantha. The incident came to light on Wednesday night when a friend of the deceased had gone to her apartment to hand over notes for the upcoming written examination for the PSI recruitment as Prajapati had already cleared the physical tests. When Prajapati did not respond to the knocks on her door, her colleagues broke open the door and found her hanging from a fan.