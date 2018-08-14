Gujarat: Woman claims fired for complaint against low pay

A contractual safai worker at the Sabarmati railway station has alleged that she along with some other workers, was fired from the job for objecting against the amount of salary she was paid.

Narmadaben Ganpatbhai Solanki had complained to the divisional railway manager four months ago that she was paid of Rs 200 per day instead of Rs 553-a day, in violation of labour laws. She had said that the salary was paid in cash instead of being directly transferred to their accounts. She has said that people from Rajasthan had replaced them at these jobs after she raised an objection. However, station superintendent M K Sonara said that the contractual workers are hired through a firm which is outsourced. He said, “We are not concerned with whom the firm employed.”

Udairaj Meena, manager of the Rajasthan based outsourcing firm, said, “There are many people we have employed here, but no one has come to me with any problem so far.”

