Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
Redefining ‘PerfectSelfie’ with Huawei Nova 3i Sponsored

Redefining ‘PerfectSelfie’ with Huawei Nova 3i

Gujarat: Woman claims fired for complaint against low pay

Narmadaben Ganpatbhai Solanki had complained to the divisional railway manager four months ago that she was paid of Rs 200 per day instead of Rs 553-a day, in violation of labour laws.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: August 14, 2018 1:28:53 am

A contractual safai worker at the Sabarmati railway station has alleged that she along with some other workers, was fired from the job for objecting against the amount of salary she was paid.

Narmadaben Ganpatbhai Solanki had complained to the divisional railway manager four months ago that she was paid of Rs 200 per day instead of Rs 553-a day, in violation of labour laws. She had said that the salary was paid in cash instead of being directly transferred to their accounts. She has said that people from Rajasthan had replaced them at these jobs after she raised an objection. However, station superintendent M K Sonara said that the contractual workers are hired through a firm which is outsourced. He said, “We are not concerned with whom the firm employed.”

Udairaj Meena, manager of the Rajasthan based outsourcing firm, said, “There are many people we have employed here, but no one has come to me with any problem so far.”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Happy Birthday Sridevi: Remembering India's First Lady Superstar
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Sridevi: Remembering India's First Lady Superstar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement