Gujarat: Woman, brother-in-law arrested for ‘murder’ of her 8-year-old son

As per the abduction report, the child went out to buy sweets and did not return, police said. (Representative Image)

A woman and her brother-in-law have been arrested in Viramgam of Ahmedabad rural for allegedly murdering her eight-year-old son, two years after the child went “missing”.

According to police, the child Hardik Patel (Koli), a resident of Jalampura village in Viramgam taluka of Ahmedabad rural, was missing since September 28, 2018, and an abduction report was filed at Viramgam rural police station on the same day. As per the abduction report, the child went out to buy sweets and did not return, police said.

According to police, more than two years after the FIR was filed, a police team under anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) cell of Ahmedabad rural police, arrested the boy’s mother Josna Patel and her brother-in-law Ramesh Patel for allegedly murdering the child.

“Under a drive initiated by the Gujarat Director General of Police to trace missing children from July 1 to July 15, the case of abduction report filed at Viramgam rural police station was investigated. After interrogating the family members and villagers of Jalampura, we found many discrepancies in the statements of Josna and Ramesh who were present in the house at the time of incident,” read a statement released by Ahmedabad rural police.

“We found that the main accused Josna Patel had an illicit relationship with her brother-in-law Ramesh Patel. Hardik came to know about their affair and fearing that the child would disclose their relationship to his father Jagdish Patel, his family and other villagers, the accused brought the child to a remote farmland in Jalampura village on September 28 2018, killed him by strangulation, burnt the body and buried it…,” the statement added.

“A few days later, Ramesh again went to the farmland and dug up the remains of body and threw them in a sewage line in the village to destroy evidence. The two accused have been arrested under IPC 302 for murder and destruction of evidence. The accused are currently under police remand and further investigation is on,” it said.