28-year-old woman attacked with acid in Ahmedabad, alleges estranged father’s role

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Sardarnagar police station at 1.30 am on Saturday on the basis of a complaint by the survivor.

A 28-year-old woman suffered an acid attack in the Naroda area of Ahmedabad on Friday night, sustaining burns on her lips and near her eyes. She alleged the assault was carried out by her estranged father or someone acting at his behest.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Sardarnagar police station at 1.30 am on Saturday on the basis of a complaint by the survivor, who said that the attack took place on the eve of her third wedding anniversary.

According to the FIR, she had been living with her mother and brother for the past six months due to marital issues. Her father, estranged from the rest of the family, allegedly did not approve that she had married for love.