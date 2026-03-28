28-year-old woman attacked with acid in Ahmedabad, alleges estranged father’s role

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A 28-year-old woman suffered an acid attack in the Naroda area of Ahmedabad on Friday night, sustaining burns on her lips and near her eyes. She alleged the assault was carried out by her estranged father or someone acting at his behest.
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Sardarnagar police station at 1.30 am on Saturday on the basis of a complaint by the survivor, who said that the attack took place on the eve of her third wedding anniversary.
According to the FIR, she had been living with her mother and brother for the past six months due to marital issues. Her father, estranged from the rest of the family, allegedly did not approve that she had married for love.
Regarding the attack itself, the FIR stated, “On March 27, after work, I had taken an autorickshaw to my area of residence and was then walking the rest of the way home at about 7.45 pm when a motorcyclist came up to me from behind and threw an acid-like liquid on my face. It caused an extremely burning sensation, and I began screaming in pain. Several people gathered and my family too reached the spot.” The woman was rushed to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and admitted there.
The unknown motorcyclist was booked under section 124(1) (voluntarily causing previous hurt by acid) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
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