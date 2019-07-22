Woman arrested for threat letter to Gujarat minister Ishwar Parmar

A 46-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for sending threat and extortion letters to Gujarat Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ishwar Parmar.

According to Bardoli police, the accused, Pravina Maisuriya, sent two anonymous letters to Parmar, allegedly threatening to “burn and kill” his entire family and also defame him in false cases if he did not pay her Rs 1.5 crore. In the letter, the woman asked the money to be delivered at a temple in Navsari at a said time and date.

“The first letter was received at the minister’s Bardoli office on June 28. The letter, dropped by an unidentified man at his office, had only a demand of Rs 1.5 crore. However, another letter dropped on July 15 at the doorstep of a local BJP leader, Surendrasinh Rajput, addressed to Ishwar Parmar, carried threats to defame him and kill his family if he did not pay Rs 1.5 crore,” said investigating officer, NS Chauhan.

Police then issued a look-out notice based on the CCTV footage at Rajput’s house in which a woman was seen dropping the letter at the doorstep on July 15 and hurriedly leaving.

“Her face was not clear in the CCTV footage and we could not identify her immediately. We then traced the man who dropped the first letter and he informed us that he met this woman at a bus stop and she wanted to deliver the letter to the minister’s office and had told him that the letter was regarding a job application for her daughter. The man, not sensing any foul play, agreed to help her. With his help and the CCTV footage, we identified the woman. We first brought her for preliminary investigation and she confessed to have sent those letters based on which an FIR was lodged against her,” Chauhan added.

The complainant in the case is Anil Mayavanshi, an employee at the minister’s Bardoli office.

In her letters, Maisuriya threatened that if she is not paid the said amount, she would defame Parmar by accusing him of impregnating her sister.

“We asked her about the threats she made and she said that she had got such ideas after watching a crime-based show on TV. She is a housewife, her husband is a van driver and the couple has two kids. She confessed that she was trying to trick the minister as she was in dire need of money. We are investigating about her sister now,” Chauhan added.