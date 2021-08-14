Woman arrested for ‘killing’ 3-year-old son in Ahmedabad

Police on Friday arrested a young woman and her male accomplice in Shaher Kotda area of old city Ahmedabad for allegedly killing her three-year old-son by feeding him “embalming powder” used as preservative to prevent bodies from decaying in mortuaries. Feeding fluid form of embalming powder can result in severe damage to body parts of a human.

According to police, Jyoti Parmar, a resident of Ratilalni Chaali near Naroda road in Ahmedabad and native of Palanpur in Banaskantha, was arrested along with her friend and accomplice Bhupendra alias Bharat Parmar, a resident of Palanpur in Banaskantha. Jyoti is a home maker married to Ajay Parmar, an employee at a bangles’ shop in Ahmedabad and the duo had a three year old son Yuvi.

Meanwhile, Bharat worked as an outsourced staff in the mortuary and post mortem department of the civil hospital in Palanpur.

According to the police, on August 6, Jyoti took her son Yuvi out of the house, claiming to have taken him to civil hospital in Asarwa for treatment of fever. However around 4 pm, when Jyoti returned with Yuvi at their residence, the child was found unconscious by Jyoti’s in-laws who then shifted him to Sharda Hospital in the city. The same night, Yuvi succumbed and by August

8, the post mortem report revealed the cause of death due to poisoning.

According to police, it was then that Jyoti confessed to her crime of having killed her son, to her husband and other family members.

” Around one and a half years ago, I got to know that my wife was having an affair with a man named Bharat Parmar. That time my wife apologized to me. On August 6, my wife took my son outside claiming that she is taking him to civil hospital as he was having fever. When she came back, my father asked her status of my son, but she kept quite while my son laid on the bed unconscious.

After my son died and the PM report showed poisoning, she confessed that she was called by Bharat on August 6 morning and the duo fed poison to my child. She told me that she was finding Yuvi a hindrance to her love relationship with Bharat,” said Ajay in his complaint.

“Bharat on August 6, had brought a powder medicine with himself which is used to prevent dead body from rotting in the mortuary. …on August 6 morning, he invited Jyoti and Yuvi to his room. The duo then mixed the powder in milk and biscuits and fed the child that. Both accused have been arrested for murder,” said a senior police official