Woman among 3 arrested in Gujarat on child trafficking charges; newborn they ‘purchased’ rescued

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police on Thursday said it has arrested three persons, including a woman, and rescued from them a newborn baby whom they “purchased” in Sabarkantha district and were taking to Hyderabad for “sale”.
The driver of the car in which the three accused were travelling with the baby was detained, the DCB said.
The child trafficking racket spanning Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh was busted based on the inputs provided by Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).
“Acting on a tip-off received by Gujarat ATS and subsequently shared with the Crime Branch on January 28, a team laid a trap near Kotarpur Pumping Station, close to the Airport boundary wall. The team intercepted a white Maruti Ertiga traveling from Himmatnagar of Sabarkantha district, towards the Ahmedabad airport. Upon inspection, a newborn baby was found in the possession of the occupants,” said a statement from the Crime Branch.
“During interrogation, the accused confessed to purchasing the newborn from a person named Munnu near Himmatnagar for Rs 3,60,000. They were en route to Hyderabad to sell the infant to an agent named Nagraj,” the statement added.
The arrested have been identified as Vandana Jigara Panchal, 34, a native of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Ahmedabad’s Odhav; Roshan alias Sajjan Mahavirprasad Agrawal (42), a native of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu living in Hyderabad, Telangana; Sumit Bachchan Yadav (27), a native of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh who is residing in Ahmedabad’s Vatva. Maulik Umiyashankar Dave, 32, driver of the vehicle, was detained and remains a subject of investigation.
The police seized Rs10,050 in cash, four mobile phones and the Maruti Ertiga used for transport.
A complaint was registered against the accused, along with the sellers and buyers (Munnu and Nagraj), under BNS Sections 143(4) (human trafficking), 137(2) (kidnapping), and 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy), as well as under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act Sections 81 and 87 (sale and procurement of children).
The rescued newborn has been handed over to the Child Welfare Officer for immediate care and medical observation. Further investigation is underway to uncover the larger network of the trafficking syndicate and to apprehend the absconding middlemen, the Crime Branch said.
