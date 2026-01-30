Woman among 3 arrested in Gujarat on child trafficking charges; newborn they ‘purchased’ rescued

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to purchasing the newborn from a person named Munnu near Himmatnagar for Rs 3,60,000. They were en route to Hyderabad to sell the infant to an agent named Nagraj," the statement added.

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police on Thursday said it has arrested three persons, including a woman, and rescued from them a newborn baby whom they “purchased” in Sabarkantha district and were taking to Hyderabad for “sale”.

The driver of the car in which the three accused were travelling with the baby was detained, the DCB said.

The child trafficking racket spanning Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh was busted based on the inputs provided by Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

“Acting on a tip-off received by Gujarat ATS and subsequently shared with the Crime Branch on January 28, a team laid a trap near Kotarpur Pumping Station, close to the Airport boundary wall. The team intercepted a white Maruti Ertiga traveling from Himmatnagar of Sabarkantha district, towards the Ahmedabad airport. Upon inspection, a newborn baby was found in the possession of the occupants,” said a statement from the Crime Branch.