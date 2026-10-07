Woman held for abducting homeless infant, planned to sell baby to UP man for Rs 6 lakh: Ahmedabad Police

“To carry out the child abduction, the arrested female accused had initially conducted reconnaissance in the New Ranip area and its surroundings, as well as in the vicinity of Sola Civil Hospital,” said the police.

AT 3:15 am on October 2, a homeless couple reached Sabarmati railway station in Ahmedabad, requesting the police to find their 37-day-old child who was allegedly abducted from their sleeping spot on a footpath outside Ahvadiya lake in the city’s New Ranip area.

Several teams of the local police, including the crime branch, were coordinated, and the first step of investigation, checking the CCTV footage, showed a female suspect, now identified as Jinal Govind Parmar (21), abducting the child from its bed. Checkpoints were established at all railway stations, bus terminals and the airport to apprehend her.

Although Parmar intended to hand over the abducted child to another individual, they panicked, abandoned the infant in the New Ranip area and attempted to flee. The child was soon reunited with the relieved parents.