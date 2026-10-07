Woman held for abducting homeless infant, planned to sell baby to UP man for Rs 6 lakh: Ahmedabad Police

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AT 3:15 am on October 2, a homeless couple reached Sabarmati railway station in Ahmedabad, requesting the police to find their 37-day-old child who was allegedly abducted from their sleeping spot on a footpath outside Ahvadiya lake in the city’s New Ranip area.
Several teams of the local police, including the crime branch, were coordinated, and the first step of investigation, checking the CCTV footage, showed a female suspect, now identified as Jinal Govind Parmar (21), abducting the child from its bed. Checkpoints were established at all railway stations, bus terminals and the airport to apprehend her.
Although Parmar intended to hand over the abducted child to another individual, they panicked, abandoned the infant in the New Ranip area and attempted to flee. The child was soon reunited with the relieved parents.
“Once the child was identified, we tracked the movements of the female accused and apprehended her,” said Ahmedabad City Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut at a press conference on Tuesday.
Jinal Parmar, a resident of Wadhwan, Surendranagar, was apprehended near Sabarmati Railway Station and subjected to detailed interrogation. “Following the emergence of preliminary facts confirming her involvement, legal action was taken against her; she was handed over to the Sabarmati Police Station and scheduled to be produced before the local court,” said a statement from the Crime Branch.
Police said, “Interrogation of the arrested female accused revealed that two individuals from Uttar Pradesh, who were juveniles in conflict with the law, had assisted in the crime. Before they could flee back to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh, the Crime Branch team, acting on the basis of photographs found on the female accused’s mobile phone, conducted searches at bus and railway stations, promptly apprehended both juveniles, and handed them over to the Sabarmati Police Station.”
The police also claimed that Jinal Parmar told them that an individual from Uttar Pradesh, a former colleague from a quick commerce platform, lured her with a financial reward of Rs 6 lakh to illegally arrange for a child under the age of 1 years, on behalf of a person named Bhuvaneshwar (alias Bhanu). She had thus allegedly executed the crime with the help of the two juveniles in conflict with the law.
“To carry out the child abduction, the arrested female accused had initially conducted reconnaissance in the New Ranip area and its surroundings, as well as in the vicinity of Sola Civil Hospital,” said the police.
Since the man who has contacted Jinal Parmar and the man who had contacted him in turn, were both located in Uttar Pradesh, a Crime Branch team was dispatched to apprehend them.
“The team successfully arrested the accused—identified as Bhuvaneshwar alias Bhanu Jatav (a resident of Badaun; currently residing in Noida) — who was involved in the child’s abduction and had offered Rs 6 lakh for the child. Interrogation is underway to trace the prime conspirators,” said the police.
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