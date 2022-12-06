scorecardresearch
Train runs over woman, 3-yr-old daughter in Vapi

Jharkhand native Ritadevi Shah and her daughter Radha—residents of Ramanagar in Chhiri area of Vapi—were returning home after buying vegetables from the market when they were hit by the train.

Humsafar Express was running on its routine schedule from Mumbai to Indore. (file)
A 40-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed after being hit by the Humsafar Express when they were trying to cross the tracks below a railway over-bridge near Vapi railway station in Valsad Monday evening.

Jharkhand native Ritadevi Shah and her daughter Radha—residents of Ramanagar in Chhiri area of Vapi—were returning home after buying vegetables from the market when they were hit by the train. The elder daughter Shruti (6) managed to cross the tracks and was unhurt but was shocked to see her mother and daughter hit by the speeding train that was headed to Indore from Mumbai. Ritadevi, who was married to Devendra Shah who works at a private factory in Vapi GIDC, was holding Radha when the accident took place.

The crowd who gathered at the spot and intimated the cops about the accident. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family Tuesday afternoon after post-mortem. The police have registered a case of accidental death into the incident and have begun a probe.

Shruti was rushed to the hospital due to mental trauma and is reported to be stable, said police sources.

More from Ahmedabad

Owing to the rising number of accidents involving cattle and human lives, Valsad Railway Area Manager Anu Tyagi said the railways is planning to fence the tracks in the entire district. “A tender will be floated in the next couple of days. We have got the green signal from the authorities,” Tyagi said.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 06:42:40 pm
