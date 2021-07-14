Within 24 hours, three murders in Ahmedabad

Officials said as the legal provisions invoked in the offence were bailable, those charged were not placed under arrest.

Three murders were reported in the past 24 hours in different areas of Ahmedabad city.

In the first case, a 29-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a stalker in Ramol of Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning. According to police, the victim identified as Bhumika Panchal, a resident of Gayatri-dham society in Ramol, was stabbed to death by the accused Vanrajsinh Singha, also a resident of Ramol. According to police, the accused had attacked the victim when she was alone in the house around 11 am. After stabbing her multiple times, the accused then stabbed himself as well multiple times in an alleged suicide bid and was shifted to LG Hospital in critical condition, said the police.

Bhumika was married to Akshay Panchal and had three kids. Akshay claimed that he and Vanrajsinh were friends and he had an affair with Bhumika.

“Today morning I went to a nearby temple with my mother when I received a call from a neighbour who told me that a person has entered my house and is attacking my wife. When I rushed back to my house, I saw Bhumika lying dead with stab injuries in her neck and stomach. Vanrajsinh was also lying unconscious with stab injuries in his neck and stomach, holding a knife. Both of them were taken to LG Hospital where doctors declared Bhumika dead and Vanrajsinh is still critical,” said Akshay in his complaint report.

According to police, the accused will be arrested officially for murder once he comes out of critical state in the hospital.

In the second case, a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by four persons in Meghaninagar on Tuesday morning. According to police, Hitesh Patni, a resident of Singheshwari Chaali in Meghaninagar, was stabbed to death by one Alpu Patni and three unidentified persons.

Hitesh worked in a sewing shop and his mother Hansa Patni said that Alpu recently accused Hitesh of having an affair with the his fiancé, which he denied.

“Today around 12 pm, I had gone to a hospital with a relative of mine and returned to find out that Alpu Patel and three unknown men came in an auto-rickshaw to our locality and stabbed my son in his neck and stomach multiple times. My son was declared dead around 2 pm at civil hospital,” said Hansa Patni in her complaint.

Police said that a case of murder has been lodged at Meghaninagar police station and multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused. In the third case, a 24-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of four persons in Shaher Kotda area of old city Ahmedabad.

According to police, the victim Niraj alias Jeetu Varma, a resident of Vastral, was beaten and stab-bed to death at Bhagwatinagar in Memco of old city on Monday night by a group of three persons over an old rivalry. The victim was taken to civil hospital and he died during treatment on Tuesday.

According to police, the main accused is one ‘Ramesh Kabutar’

“On July 12 night around 8 pm, I was told by a friend of my brother Niraj that he has been attacked with iron rods and knives by four persons. My brother had an old rivalry with one person named Ramesh Kabutar who attacked him,” said Ruby Varma, the victim’s brother in his complaint.

Police have not arrested any accused so far in the case.