Withdrawal of monsoon not any time soon: IMD

The withdrawal of South-West monsoon from the state has been further delayed with another system developing over the Arabian Sea that is expected to bring rainfall across Gujarat this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Usually, monsoon withdrawal takes place from the second week of September.

“There is nothing like the withdrawal of monsoon at present. It is not expected soon in Gujarat,” IMD regional director Jayanta Sarkar told The Indian Express.

On the rainfall forecast for the week, he said, “A low pressure area is developing over the east-central and north-east areas of the Arabian Sea on September 20. This will become a depression by September 22, bringing good rainfall over South Gujarat and Saurashtra areas from September 20 till 25.”

Till Wednesday this season, Gujarat received 994.6 mm of rainfall, recording 121.89 per cent average rainfall with the highest being in August.

Out of total 33, 26 districts received above 100 per cent average rainfall while all 251 talukas received rainfall above 250 mm. Among these, the highest number of 149 talukas are in the 501-1000 mm category.

Kutch, which is otherwise a dry region, recorded the highest average rainfall of 142.18 per cent this year, followed by South Gujarat region with 133.74 per cent, Saurashtra 120.85 per cent East Central Gujarat 112.87 per cent and North Gujarat with 93.86 per cent.

The IMD forecast said, “A low pressure is very likely to form over North Konkan and South Gujarat coast around September 20. It is likely to move west-north westwards and concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours… An east-west trough at mean sea level runs from Saurashtra to east-central Bay of Bengal across interior Maharashtra, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and west-central Bay of Bengal.”