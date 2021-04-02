With rise in cases Covid patients from Maharashtra come to Surat ciy for treatment

In the second wave of the pandemic, Maharashtra has again emerged as the worst affected state with nearly 40,000 cases being reported on a daily basis. (PTI Photo)

With the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, patients from Dhule and Nandurbar districts, which are close to the Gujarat border, have been coming to Surat for treatment in private and government-run Covid-19 hospitals.

Patients of Dhule and Nandurbar are undergoing treatment in New Civil Hospital and Surat Municipal Corporation-run SMIMER hospitals in Surat city, apart from private hospitals.

Sunil Wagh (52), a resident of Dhule district, had come down to Surat after he was tested positive around five days ago. Sunil had been undergoing treatment in Unity hospital at Aai Mata Chowk in Surat.

Sunil’s brother-in-law Manoj Gaekwad said, “After Sunil tested positive, we went to the government hospital and private hospital but they were flooded with patients. There was no bed and even no proper facility. We talked to our relative staying in Surat and he told us to come down to Surat.”

SMC Medical officer Dr. Pradeep Umrigar said, “We are seeing a rise in the cases from Dhule and Nandurbar in Maharashtra. These patients get treatment in OPD and also get admitted in both the hospitals. They come from remote areas in Maharashtra where well-established Covid hospitals might be far, so they prefer Surat, as here they get good quality of treatment… In many cases patients from Maharashtra come directly to Surat for treatment, while others have come with their relatives staying in Surat city.”

He added, “We have at present 60 per cent occupancy in New Civil hospital and SMIMER hospital. This time we have seen a new trend among Covid patients that majority of them prefer treatment in private hospitals, which was not the case last year.”

The United green hospital and Unique hospital in Surat have majority of the patients of Dhule and Nandurbar districts.

Unique hospital’s Dr. Samir Gami said, “Unique and United Green hospital have nearly 40 per cent patients from Maharashtra, mainly from Dhule and Nandurbar. While talking to them, they told us that they don’t have good facility there, so they came to Surat. They are coming here since the last 15 days. Daily we are getting around 20 – 25 patients from Maharashtra in both the hospitals. Both Unique hospital and United green hospital are having 110 beds each with oxygen supply, ventilator, and other facilities… To accommodate more patients, we are also converting the parking area into treatment centre as we have placed 10 more beds in Unique hospital.”

Dhule district health officer Dr. Shivchandra Sangle said, “Cases are rising day by day in the district. Here we have one Dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) with 500 beds with ventilator, ICU, oxygen and other facilities. Apart from this, we have 12 Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC), which have 750 beds and each bed having oxygen supply lines and 12 Covid Care Centres (CCC) having 1,575 beds and 8 private hospitals… All the beds in DCHC and DCH are full. At CCC we have 60 per cent occupancy.”

He added, “We are also planning to extend the DCH with 400 more beds in a nearby government hostel. The work is in progress and tenders have been floated for getting the oxygen supply line.”