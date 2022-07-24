scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

With Murmu’s victory, BJP in celebratory mode in tribal belt

In Sagbara in Narmada district and Netrang in Bharuch district, traditionally dressed tribal dancers led the rally, with a group also playing music on tribal instruments as the BJP leaders walked with placards congratulating Murmu .

Written by Aditi Raja | Vadodara |
July 24, 2022 12:11:03 am
BJP MP Mansukh Vasava (centre) at a rally in Sagbara in Narmada district on Friday. (Express Photo)

The BJP is in a celebratory mode in the tribal belt of Gujarat following the win of Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential polls — which makes her the first tribal President of India and also the second woman President. Since Friday, Gujarat BJP’s leaders have been leading massive rallies in the tribal region on foot, adorned with tribal folk dances and speeches on Murmu’s life.

Party leaders said that it was the first time that a Presidential election was witnessing a celebration on the ground.

Not just have countless congratulatory posters with a photograph of President-elect Murmu come up in the tribal belt but local workers have been asked to specifically mention the “election of a tribal woman leader” during the on-ground activities ahead of the Assembly polls, a leader said.

Bharuch MP and senior BJP leader Mansukh Vasava said that similar rallies are being organised in various parts of the country by party leaders.

Vasava said, “The party has organised rallies in honour of Droupadi Murmu, after the elections, in order to spread a motivational message to people. Party workers will be organising similar rallies in all parts of the state and country… I have been in talking to my fellow MPs in other states and there is a lot of excitement among the tribal population. In my 30 years of political life, I have never seen such a celebratory rally for any President-elect.”

Vasava said that the party is not only expecting an impact on tribal votes in the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat but also “encouraging” the tribal population to draw inspiration from the life of Murmu.

Vasava said, “Draupadi ji’s life is an inspiration for many tribals and particularly for women from the tribal community or even otherwise… The party may benefit in the tribal belt due to her election to the post of President but the main message being sent across to the people is to take lessons from her life.”

Rallies are being held in the tribal belt of South, Central, and North Gujarat, party leaders said.

Soma Vasava, a resident of Dediapada, where former BJP MLA Motilal Vasava led the rally on Friday, said, “This is the first time that such a celebration has been held in our area. We have never seen her (Murmu) before but now with so much talk about her life and election, many children have started reading about her on the internet… We hope that it will also bring solutions to some on-ground problems we face in our areas.”

In Dahod district too, the BJP leaders organised rallies accompanied by traditional dances to folk music Saturday, invoking Guru Govind, the tribal leader.
Fatepura BJP MLA Ramesh Katara, who is the party’s whip in the Assembly, joined a rally in Sukhsar on Saturday.

