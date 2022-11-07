With MCC in place, GUVNL puts on hold another hike in fuel surcharge

Citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in poll-bound Gujarat, the state-run Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) has deferred a possible rise in fuel surcharge for electricity consumers in the state and have directed state power distribution companies to continue with old fuel surcharge “till further communication.”

GUVNL has already hiked the fuel surcharge or Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment Charges (FPPPA) five times this year for all categories of electricity consumers in Gujarat, except for agricultural uses. The last such hike—that forced consumers to shell out more for electricity usage—was in July and a decision on increasing FPPPA further is still pending with the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC).

In its latest communication to state discoms, GUVNL states, “As the Election Commission of India has declared “code of conduct” for ensuing election, the present FPPPA recovery rate of Rs 2.60 per unit cannot be changed.”

GUVNL stated that it was in the process of computation and submission of FPPPA calculation for the second quarter of the current financial year (recoverable with effect from October) to GERC on November 3. It cited a delay due to the Diwali holidays and month-end public holidays on October 30-31.

Citing MCC that has been in place from November 3, GUVNL also asked discoms to continue recovering Rs 2.6 per unit as FPPPA from electricity consumers for consumption “from October 2022 and onwards till further communication.” “GUVNL will work out FPPPA for the ensuing quarter taking into account the power purchase of the second and third quarters together,” it added.

The decision to postpone any possible changes in FPPPA charges comes at a time when political parties such as the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been promising free electricity to consumers in the poll-bound state. In the past year alone, though there has been no increase in electricity tariff, fuel surcharges or FPPPA have been increased by 37 per cent—from Rs 1.9 per unit in July 2021 to Rs 2.6 per unit in July 2022.

While increasing fuel surcharges by 10 paise per unit in July, GUVNL had sought the approval of GERC to hike FPPPA by another 69 paise to Rs 3.29 per unit. “The decision of GERC is still pending. We are still recovering at old rates (Rs 2.6 per unit),” a senior official from GUVNL told The Indian Express.

Energy expert KK Bajaj pointed out that GUVNL has been buying costly power from private entities and, in turn, increasing the FPPPA charges that are being passed on to the consumers.

“From data available on CEA website, GUVNL has purchased costly power from Adani, Tata and Essar at more than Rs 7.20 per unit. GUVNL has also purchased large quantities of power from Indian Energy Exchanges where prices vary between Rs 4.5-12 per unit depending on peak and non-peak hours. On the other side, there was no generation from gas-based power generation plants and lignite plants and coal-based power plants of the state government have been operating at 20-30 per cent capacity. This has forced the government to buy electricity from other sources,” Bajaj said.

About the delay in publicising FPPPA data for October-December 2022, Bajaj said, “As per GERC regulations, data of PPC and FPPPA has to be put on GERC and GUVNL websites, within a month from the end of each quarter. The data for the second quarter should have been uploaded on the website by October 31. In a worst case scenario, it could have been uploaded even on November 1,” said Bajaj who also wrote to GERC in this regard.

Apart from the basic energy charges from consumers, GUVNL, through its four electricity distribution companies, also charge FPPPA fixed charge and electricity duty from consumers in the state.