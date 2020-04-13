With 58 new cases, Gujarat tally rises to 574

The health department has decided to start “pool testing” of the samples taken from districts with zero cases. (Representational Photo) The health department has decided to start “pool testing” of the samples taken from districts with zero cases. (Representational Photo)

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat reached 574, with 58 new cases being reported on Monday. Of the 485 active cases, eight are critical and on ventilator.

The death toll went up to 26 with a 76-year-old man in Ahmedabad succumbing to the infection.

The health department has decided to start “pool testing” of the samples taken from districts with zero cases.

Following the state government’s direction to start testing in the districts with zero cases, two persons tested positive from Banaskantha — the 20th district to be affected by COVID-19.

One of the two infected persons from Banaskantha is a five-year-old child with a condition of epilepsy, said Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi. A 55-year old resident of Palanpur too tested positive.

“The child from Surat had come to a village in Vav Taluka to stay with his grandparents. His parents had died long back. There are six members in his family. They are admitted to COVID Hospital in Deesa,” Manish Fancy, Chief District Health Officer of Banaskantha said.

According to Ravi, 660 samples have been taken from “zero districts”. In the last 24 hours, 2,536 samples were taken in the state of which results for nearly 700 are pending. A number of samples taken from the same geographical locations within zero districts can be pooled together to have a single sample which can then be run through the RT-PCR kit. This way, more number of people can be tested using fewer kits, explained Ravi.

She also said that the Centre has decided to permit states to approach with requests for setting up testing facilities in all government medical colleges. According to Ravi, in terms of tests per million, Gujarat ranks third among the states, after Kerala and Maharashtra, with 219 persons being tested per million population.

38 new cases in Ahmedabad

With 38 new cases, the total number of positive cases in Ahmedabad reached 320.

One case was reported from the rural jurisdiction of Bopal, while the remaining were from the AMC jurisdiction. A 36-year-old woman who tested positive was from Ardamukhi no vas in Gulbai Tekra area– the first case from the densely populated area. Two new areas have been declared as hotspots – Nava Naroda and Odhav – taking the total hotspots in the city to 16.

The 76-year-old man who succumbed to the infection was admitted at the SVP Hospital and had heart and lung-related comorbidities.

Another 35-year-old man tested positive in Khambat making him the ninth positive patient from Anand. He was a close contact of the 53-year-old woman who had tested positive on April 11.

Bharuch saw three more positive cases from Vantarsa village, taking the district total to 11. The three were part of the group that attended the last rites of a COVID-19 patient in Bhavnagar.

Seven new cases were reported in Vadodara taking the district tally to 108. Four who tested positive are relatives of the 27-year-old deceased patient from Nagarwada red zone, who also had dengue.

Source of infection unknown

Three other cases — two from Raopura and one from Karelibaug — were reported in Vadodara. All the three have no travel history and the authorities are yet to trace the source of infection.

Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao said that the administration was aiming to complete screening of 1.26 lakh residents of orange zone by Tuesday. “Although the screening of all 7,000 residents in red zone of Tandalja has been completed, it will continue to be in the red zone until the Nagarwada-Saiyedpura neighborhood remains in the red zone.The reports of 30 persons in Tandalja was found to be negative,” Rao said.

A 55-year-old man suffering from typhoid and pneumonitis tested positive in Panchmahals — the second case in the district.

“His sons owned two tea stalls at vegetable markets but they were closed after the lockdown. He used to visit the stalls often. We are still investigating the source of infection in the case,” said Amit Arora, District Collector, Panchmahals.

Health workers test positive

Five persons from Surat tested positive, including two health workers, aged 36 and 29 years, at Lokhat Hospital. Another 24-year old man who was living in the hospital’s staff quarters tested positive.

In Dahod, a 45-year-old supervisor with the district health department tested positive, making him the second patient in the district after a nine-year old girl.

The health supervisor was on duty at the quarantine facility when the girl had arrived with her family from Indore for the burial of her father.

Till date, at least five health workers in the state who were on COVID-19 duty, tested positive.

