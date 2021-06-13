‘Wish next Gujarat CM is from Patidar community’

Ahead of a crucial meeting of the Patidar community at Kagvad, the seat of Ma Khodal, the deity of the clan of the Leuva Patidars in Rajkot on Saturday, president of Shree Khodaldham Trust Naresh Patel hinted that the community would wish for a Patidar to become chief minister next year when assembly elections are due.

On Saturday, a joint meeting between social and religious community leaders of both Leuva and Kadva Patidars was organised at Kagvad where around 24 members of six different organisations like Khodaldham Trust (Kagvad), Umiya Mata (Unjha), Samast Patidar Samaj (Surat), Sardardham (Ahmedabad), Vishwa Umiya Foundation (Ahmedabad) and Umiya Mata Sanstha (Sidsar) congregated.

Addressing mediapersons before the meeting Naresh Patel said, “The Patidar community is largest in Gujarat, and issues about how Patidars can be given importance in administration and politics will be discussed. After Keshubapa (former CM Keshubhai Patel), we all felt that we do not have a leader like him and this also will be discussed.” To a question of the future of a third force in Gujarat politics, Naresh Patel said, “History has shown that there cannot be a third force in Gujarat. But looking at the work of the AAP government in Delhi, I feel that in the upcoming local assembly elections in Gujarat they can benefit.”

He said that the Patidar community is the largest in the state and they are into different types of businesses and was among the “highest taxpayers”. Asked if a Patidar should be chief minister of Gujarat after the next election, Patel said, “Of course. Which community would not wish that its leader becomes chief minister. Hundred per cent we wish that a Patidar becomes chief minister”.

When deputy chief minister Nitin Patel was asked about the Patidar meeting at a briefing in Gandhinagar, he said, “Every community is independent to gather. Today Kadva and Leuva Patidars have gathered. Similarly, Kshatriyas, Scheduled Castes, tribals, all conduct their own respective gatherings. It is their right to do so.”

Patel said the country and the state benefit when different communities come together and work for social and economic development.

Giving details about the meeting, Secretary of Umiya Mata temple, the deity of clan of the Kadva Patidars, Dilipbhai Patel, who was also present in Saturday’s meeting at Kagvad, said, “There are over thousand different organisations in Gujarat by Leuva and Kadva Patidars, working for the community people. In the meeting, it was unanimously decided to form the World Patidar Federation, which would be an umbrella organisation covering all different organisations of Leuva and Kadva Patidars working in Gujarat and abroad. A committee will be formed under it in coming days and today, we have decided that we all will work under the leadership of Naresh Patel, president of Khodaldham trust.”