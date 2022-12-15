scorecardresearch
Winter yet to set in Gujarat as temp spikes above normal

While there will be no major change in the minimum temperatures over the next two days, a fall of nearly two to four degrees Celsius is expected thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

The highest departure from the median was reported in the night with temperature as high as 11 degrees in Diu. Amreli and Vadodara at 21.4 degrees Celsius each were hotter by nine and eight degrees respectively from the normal minimum temperature.
The maximum and minimum temperatures across Gujarat reported a spike as high as 11 degrees from the normal temperature, despite rainfall at isolated places over South Gujarat and Saurashtra Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

This was followed by Ahmedabad (20.5 degrees Celsius), Bhavnagar (22.2 degrees Celsius), Porbandar (23 degrees Celsius) and Veraval (24 degrees Celsius) that reported a departure by seven degrees each.

Bhuj at 32.2 degrees Celsius recorded a departure in its maximum temperature by four degrees—the highest in the state. Its minimum temperature was 16.8 degrees Celsius—6 degrees more than the normal temperature.

In Ahmedabad, while the minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius, there has been a spike in both maximum and minimum temperatures that rose by over two and seven degrees Celsius respectively from the normal temperature. The weather department has also issued a forecast of light rain in some areas of Ahmedabad for Friday.

The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rain on Friday at isolated places in the districts of Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Dang, Surat, Narmada, Navsari, Valsad and in the districts of Saurashtra, namely, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath and Junagadh.

The Met department has also forecasted light rain in the districts of Narmada, Tapi, Chhota Udepur and Dang on December 17.

