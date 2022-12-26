Winter sets in, Naliya records 5.8 degrees Celsius

Winter has set in albeit with a delay in Gujarat with minimum temperature dropping to 5.8 degrees Celsius in Naliya, which was the coldest district in the state on Monday where the temperature was six degrees below normal.

Cold wave conditions were reported at isolated pockets in Kutch district as northeasterly winds are prevailing at lower levels over the region, and the condition is likely to continue Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Other centres with minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius were Patan and Deesa that recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Bhuj recorded 10 degrees Celsius, Rajkot 10.2 and Gandhinagar recorded 11.7, Kandla and Porbandar 13, Ahmedabad 13.2, Bhavnagar 13.9, Surat 14.1, Vadodara 14.4, Dwarka 15.2 and Veraval 15.3 recorded degrees Celsius.

After long, the maximum temperature also dropped to below 30 degrees Celsius across the state with the lowest being recorded at Okha (25 degrees Celsius) while the highest was 29.8 degrees Celsius in Surat and Mahuva.