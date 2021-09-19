Will take up issue of privatisation of education with govt: NSUI president

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) will take up the issue of privatisation of educational institutions with the government, said its national president Neeraj Kundan on Saturday.

The NSUI president addressed a gathering of students in Ahmedabad along with leader of Opposition and Amreli MLA Paresh Dhanani and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel.

Addressing mediapersons at the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters at Rajiv Bhavan in Ahmedabad after the gathering, Kundan said, “The most expensive education in the country at present is in the state of Gujarat… it is slowly becoming impossible for the sons of our farmers or those hailing from humble backgrounds to gain education.”

Terming privatisation of education as “the business of selling off institutions that the Congress party made in 70 years”, Kundan added that “BJP is only presenting the evidence of its incompetence”.