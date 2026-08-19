‘Will take legal action after Post mortem report’: Health minister after 5-yr-old dies after ‘paneer meal’
A five-year-old girl died of suspected food poisoning while her parents and two siblings were admitted in a private hospital after eating dinner bought from a hotel on August 15. Ashok Kalsariya who works in a diamond unit and stays in Ranujadham society in Varachha area with his family, had bought food including a paneer dish from the nearby Hotel Sheetal, along […]
Babubhai Kalsariya, elder brother of Ashokbhai, said, “My brother was working in a diamond factory as a diamond polisher, and the family were staying happily. There is no financial burden on the family. The condition of Ashokbhai, his wife and two daughters are stable on Tuesday.”
A five-year-old girl died of suspected food poisoning while her parents and two siblings were admitted in a private hospital after eating dinner bought from a hotel on August 15.
Ashok Kalsariya who works in a diamond unit and stays in Ranujadham society in Varachha area with his family, had bought food including a paneer dish from the nearby Hotel Sheetal, along with other curries that had cashew nuts. On the way back he also got pouches of butter milk and the family had dinner with the rest of the food made at home.
Early morning of August 16, Kalsariya and his five-year-old daughter Arya complained of stomach ache and vomitting. They reached a clinic nearby in the Ishwarnagar society during which the wife and two other daughters also had similar complaints and joined the father and daughter at the clinic. The family was discharged by Sunday afternoon.
Varachha police inspector A R Wala said, “On Sunday late afternoon Arya’s health condition worsened and they was rushed to a private hospital in Varachha by Babubhai Kalsariya (Ashok’s elder brother). Later in the afternoon, his wife and two daughters had vomiting and they were also admitted in the same hospital. On Monday afternoon, Arya (5) was declared dead by doctors while her parents and two siblings are still undergoing treatment in the same hospital.”
He further added, “The cause of death is not yet known but it is suspected to be of food poisoning. The doctors at SMIMER Hospital had taken viscera and other necessary samples for further testing. At present, it is premature to come to any conclusion in this incident.”
State minister for health and family welfare Praful Pansheriya told The Indian Express, “We will wait for the post mortem report and if signs of poisoning show we will take legal action”. He added that he had spoken over a video call to the rest of the family members and their condition was “stable”.
Ranujadham Society falls in Pansheriya’s constituency of Kamrej. He directed Surat district health officer Dr Anil Patel and Surat Municipal health officer Dr Pradeep Umrigar to conduct a probe and ensure the family gets proper medical treatment.
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The Surat Municipal Corporation Health Department officials on Tuesday took samples of cooked and uncooked food at Hotel Sheetal sending them for laboratory tests, after which the hotel was sealed, said Pansheriya. “From tomorrow we will start an intensive drive to check eateries for compromised hygiene and take action”, Pansheriya said.
Babubhai Kalsariya, elder brother of Ashokbhai, said, “My brother was working in a diamond factory as a diamond polisher, and the family were staying happily. There is no financial burden on the family. The condition of Ashokbhai, his wife and two daughters are stable on Tuesday.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More