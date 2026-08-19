‘Will take legal action after Post mortem report’: Health minister after 5-yr-old dies after ‘paneer meal’

Babubhai Kalsariya, elder brother of Ashokbhai, said, “My brother was working in a diamond factory as a diamond polisher, and the family were staying happily. There is no financial burden on the family. The condition of Ashokbhai, his wife and two daughters are stable on Tuesday.”

A five-year-old girl died of suspected food poisoning while her parents and two siblings were admitted in a private hospital after eating dinner bought from a hotel on August 15.

Ashok Kalsariya who works in a diamond unit and stays in Ranujadham society in Varachha area with his family, had bought food including a paneer dish from the nearby Hotel Sheetal, along with other curries that had cashew nuts. On the way back he also got pouches of butter milk and the family had dinner with the rest of the food made at home.

Early morning of August 16, Kalsariya and his five-year-old daughter Arya complained of stomach ache and vomitting. They reached a clinic nearby in the Ishwarnagar society during which the wife and two other daughters also had similar complaints and joined the father and daughter at the clinic. The family was discharged by Sunday afternoon.