Will take decisions in interest of teachers, students & society: Dindor

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor on Wednesday assured teachers that appropriate decisions in the interest of them, students and society will be taken by the government in the coming days. Dindor was addressing the members of Rashtriya Saikshik Mahasangh Gujarat, the state teachers’ body affiliated to All India Rashtriya Saikshik Mahasangh, during its executive meeting held at Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University in Ahmedabad.

“A teacher is not an employee, but a servant of the nation and the society. Will make the slogan-Rashtra ke hit mein shiksha, shiksha ke hit mein shikshak, shikshak ke hit mein samaaj (Education in the interest of nation, teacher in the interest of education, society in the interest of teacher) truly meaningful. We all have to work in the direction that all teachers join this association. In the coming time, we will take appropriate decisions in the interest of the teacher, children and the society with your suggestions and co-operation,” Dindor was quoted in an official release issued by the government.

The MoS for Education Praful Panseriya, who also attended the meeting, said a teacher develops a child’s character. “The Indian values are increasing today, thanks to teachers like you,” he added.

At the executive meeting, all office bearers of the teachers’ association present from across the state had a dialogue with the education minister, who were felicitated by the association.