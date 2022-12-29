scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Will take decisions in interest of teachers, students & society: Dindor

The MoS for Education Praful Panseriya, who also attended the meeting, said a teacher develops a child's character. “The Indian values are increasing today, thanks to teachers like you,” he added.

Education Minister Kuber Dindor

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor on Wednesday assured teachers that appropriate decisions in the interest of them, students and society will be taken by the government in the coming days. Dindor was addressing the members of Rashtriya Saikshik Mahasangh Gujarat, the state teachers’ body affiliated to All India Rashtriya Saikshik Mahasangh, during its executive meeting held at Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University in Ahmedabad.

“A teacher is not an employee, but a servant of the nation and the society. Will make the slogan-Rashtra ke hit mein shiksha, shiksha ke hit mein shikshak, shikshak ke hit mein samaaj (Education in the interest of nation, teacher in the interest of education, society in the interest of teacher) truly meaningful. We all have to work in the direction that all teachers join this association. In the coming time, we will take appropriate decisions in the interest of the teacher, children and the society with your suggestions and co-operation,” Dindor was quoted in an official release issued by the government.

The MoS for Education Praful Panseriya, who also attended the meeting, said a teacher develops a child’s character. “The Indian values are increasing today, thanks to teachers like you,” he added.

More from Ahmedabad

At the executive meeting, all office bearers of the teachers’ association present from across the state had a dialogue with the education minister, who were felicitated by the association.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 04:01 IST
Next Story

Two priests from UP among 3 killed in Bharuch road crash, 8 injured

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close