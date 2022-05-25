Will take all communities along for Project Lion, says Bhupendra Yadav

The Centre will draw up plans for conservation of Gir ecosystem in the coming days by taking along local communities and stakeholders, Union Minister of Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav said Tuesday.

The Union Minister wound up his two-day long visit to Gir forest in Junagadh for firming up the plan for the proposed Project Lion. “We will work for further development of Gir in coming days while keeping maldharis, hoteliers, Sidi community and all concerned on board. Besides conserving lions, we will adopt a holistic approach for conservation of the geographical bloc, avifauna, natural water hotels, insects etc here,” an official release quoted Yadav as saying.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Yadav had reached Sasan, the headquarters of Gir National Park and Widlife Sanctuary (GNPWLS) on Monday and inspected the forest on Monday evening as well as on Tuesday morning.

During his visit to the Gir sanctuary, the Union Minister held meetings with maldharis (cattle-herders) who have been living inside Gir forest, members of local eco development committees (EDCs) as well as local hoteliers and residents.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Gujarat Environment Minister Kiritsinh Rana, Minister of State for Forest and Environment Jagdishbhai Ishwarbhai Vishwakarma (Panchal), and Rajya Sabha member and wildlife enthusiast Parimal Nathwani and senior officers of the forest department.

Yadav told The Indian Express that his visit to Gir forest was part of finalising the plan of the proposed Project Lion.

“Last week, we reviewed Project Dolphin in Dehradun. Then we reviewed the activities of the NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority). We also reviewed Project Elephant recently. Similarly, we came to Gir to assess the ground situation, consult local communities and made a field trip in connection with the Project Lion announced by the honourable Prime Minister. There is a project plan for Project Lion. We reviewed it during the meeting discussed how to take it forward,” Yadav said, adding officers will now firm up the project plan.

In the aftermath of the outbreak of canine distemper virus (CDV) in 2018 which claimed lives of 32 Asiatic lions and again in 2020 when 85 lions had died, many of them after contracting the CDV, the state government had sought Centre’s help to strengthen protection regime and beef up conservation efforts.

On August 15, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Project Lion. While the state government has reportedly sought Rs 2,000 crore for lion conservation, the Centre has yet to launch Project Lion formally.

There have been media reports that maldharis living inside the Gir forest will be shifted out of the sanctuary as part of the Project Lion. But The Union Minister said, “Lions are our pride and local communities have contributed in their conservation. We shall take all communities along in conservation of lions.”

Incidentally, a few maldhari families were rehabilitated outside Gir forest and were given land in the 1970s but the project had not achieved desired results and conservationists and scientists remain divided over the presence of maldharis inside the sanctuary.

Yadav also praised the positive role the local communities living in and around Gir are playing in conservation of lions.

“It is due to their efforts that Gir is now on the global tourist map. Handed over cheques for community welfare. We remain indebted for their contribution towards wildlife conservation, particularly lion conservation,” Yadav posted on his official Twitter account.

MoS Panchal said that the team officers from Delhi who accompanied Yadav will stay in Sasan for one more day and will work with the officers of Gujarat forest department on Project Lion plan.

“They will sit together and prepare a chart as to how to take the Project Lion forward,” Panchal told media persons after the Union Minister’s visit, adding, “Bhupendra Yadav is of the view that unless you go inside the forest and trek it, you won’t be able to understand the wildlife. To study deeply, he spent eight hours inside the forest in two sessions…”