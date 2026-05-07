Will support daughters’ education: Families of 2 toppers

FOR THE family of 16-year-old Priti Jagdishbhai Shinol, Wednesday was a busy day, spent attending phone calls that came for Priti, congratulating her on her Class X result.

A student of Class X who secured 99.02 percentile, Priti is a student of PBD Joshi High School in Maninagar.

The youngest among four daughters, of whom two are married, Priti is ambitious and studious, says her father Jagdishbhai. The youngest among her siblings, Priti’s brother, is in Class 7.

“I expected this result but was not sure,” an elated Priti said.

Aiming to opt for medical stream in Class XI to achieve her dream of becoming a heart surgeon, she did not skip her tuitions even on Wednesday.