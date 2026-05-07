Will support daughters’ education: Families of 2 toppers

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FOR THE family of 16-year-old Priti Jagdishbhai Shinol, Wednesday was a busy day, spent attending phone calls that came for Priti, congratulating her on her Class X result.
A student of Class X who secured 99.02 percentile, Priti is a student of PBD Joshi High School in Maninagar.
The youngest among four daughters, of whom two are married, Priti is ambitious and studious, says her father Jagdishbhai. The youngest among her siblings, Priti’s brother, is in Class 7.
“I expected this result but was not sure,” an elated Priti said.
Aiming to opt for medical stream in Class XI to achieve her dream of becoming a heart surgeon, she did not skip her tuitions even on Wednesday.
Jagdishbhai, the breadwinner of the family that lives in Geeta Mandir area, works as an accountant at a private company in Kankaria area. “It gets tough in these times of inflation, but we manage somehow. I pay her tuition fee in instalments. I will support her in her education,” he told The Indian Express.
Vijaykumar Sathwara (48) a construction labourer and his family of five residing in Khadia area or old Ahmedabad had a reason to celebrate for the second time this week. His younger daughter Drashti (15) secured 95.42 percentile and 90 per cent in Class X while the elder daughter Vanshika secured 87 percent in Class XII science stream, the results of which was declared by the Gujarat secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on May 4.
“Din raat mehnat karke bhi main meri dikriyon ko padhaunga (will support my daughter’s education by working day and night),” Vijaykumar Sathwara told this newspaper.
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