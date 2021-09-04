Will speak to Vijay Rupani about atrocities against Dalits in Gujarat: Ramdas Athawale 

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, during his visit to Gujarat on Saturday, said he will speak to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani about the atrocities happening against Dalits in the state.

“In comparison to other states, the development in Gujarat is better,” Athawale said during his interaction with media persons at circuit house.

When asked his opinion on the incidents of atrocities over Dalits in Gujarat, he said, “The attempt from our government is to provide justice to everyone. Even today, atrocities are committed on Dalits across the country and casteism still exists… If a Dalit wears good clothes, people do not like it. If a Dalit rides a horse for his marriage, it is not liked by others. Same is the case, if a Dalit buys property. But the attempt of our government is to change this situation.”

“I have sought time to meet the chief minister. Our party is committed about protecting the rights of Dalits. I will be talking to the chief minister if anything special needs to be done regarding atrocities,” he added.

Earlier this year, The Indian Express had reported about cases of atrocities where a Dalit man in Viramgam was attacked for sporting a moustache in May 2021. A Dalit RTI activist was hacked to death in Bhavnagar in March, Dalit farmer was assaulted over land dispute in July and a wedding procession of a Dalit Army jawan was pelted with stones as he rode a horse in Banaskantha district in February, 2020.

Talking about the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, Athawale said his Republican Party of India will be aligning with the BJP for the elections. “The attempt will be to get more seats than last time,” he said.

The union minister said he was personally against inclusion of Patidars of Gujarat under the OBC category. “They cannot be included among OBC, but a different category can be made for them and given reservation,” Athawale said.

The minister also said that his political ally, the BJP will be winning the upcoming state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. “BJP is coming to power in four of the five states. In Punjab, BJP was already not in power and their alliance with SAD is broken. But if you leave, Punjab out, BJP will come to power in other states,” he added.

Talking about the criticism of the NDA government on the issue of privatisation, Athawale said, “Congress party started privatisation. They led the privatisation drive under the leadership of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. So, it is not right to accuse our government.”