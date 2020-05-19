Will shut shops and pull back relaxations, Gujarat govt warns against crowding

Kumar said people need to go about the regular lives while ensuring that Covid-19 does not spread. Kumar said people need to go about the regular lives while ensuring that Covid-19 does not spread.

Warning people against crowding, the Gujarat government on Tuesday said that it will be forced to shut shops or withdraw certain relaxations if crowds continue to swell in public places.

“Today being the first day of lockdown 4.0, people were seen crowding in some places… It is the responsibility of the shop owner as well as the clients to see that there is no unnecessary crowding at tea shops, paan parlours, saloons and spas,” said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Tuesday.

He suggested that saloons and spas should give prior appointments over the phone to ensure that crowding does not happen. “If crowds are seen at such shops due to the lack of arrangements by the shop owner, then some shops at certain locations will be closed,” Kumar warned.

He said the state government understands that Tuesday was the first day of relaxations being given in non-containment areas under the new guidelines of lockdown 4.0 and it was expected for people to be enthusiastic. “However, people need to guard against crowding… If the scenes that were seen today are repeated in the coming days, then the government can think about pulling back some of the relaxations,” he added.

He said people need to go about the regular lives while ensuring that Covid-19 does not spread.

