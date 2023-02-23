Will request Centre to expedite deep-sea pipeline project to check Sabarmati pollution: MP HS Patel

Admitting that the pollution of Sabarmati river is a grave concern, MP from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency HS Patel said that he will request the Centre to expedite the deep-sea pipeline project.

Patel was answering queries on Sabarmati being the second worst polluted river in the country, while addressing the media at the BJP office in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

“As we know, for discharge of industrial effluent, a deep-sea pipeline project is under way by a joint project of Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and industrial estate department. It has to be ensured that sewage and effluent are not discharged into the Sabarmati river… This is not only an issue of Ahmedabad but of the whole state… as a representative from Gujarat, I will request the Centre to expedite the project,” said Patel.

The MP was referring to the deep sea discharge MEGA pipeline project that aims to carry treated effluent from common effluent treatment plants (CEPTs) to deep sea.

Patel was accompanied by Kirit Solanki, MP from Ahmedabad West, who spoke on schemes for Gujarat in the Union Budget.

Out of total allocation of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways, there has been an allocation of Rs 5,075 crore for renovation of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Somnath, Udhana, Surat and Bhuj stations. Further, an allocation of Rs 2,379 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in Gujarat. Thus, a total allocation of Rs 8,332 crore for Gujarat, Solanki said.

“We have demanded a medical college in Naroda on Ahmedabad that will not only increase the number of medical seats but also provide health facilities in the eastern parts of Ahmedabad,” he added.